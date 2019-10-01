Apex Legends Season 3 Is Now Live With Crypto and a New Map

The third season of Apex Legends content is here which means there’s a new map to play on and another Legend to master. Crypto has joined the fight in Season 3, a character who’s technologically gifted and can use his abilities to scout ahead and coordinate his team’s efforts against enemies. Players will definitely need to do a lot of scouting in this third season now that the Kings Canyon map has been replaced by a new battlefield called World’s Edge.

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts announced the release of the new season titled “Meltdown” on Tuesday. Crypto and the World’s Edge map are the most notable differences that have made their way into the game during the third season, but they’re far from the only changes. There’s also another battle pass that those who play frequently can look to progress through with rewards like gun charms, skins, and other content can be earned.

Even if you’re thinking you’ll learn the innerworkings of World’s Edge in due time and don’t have an interest in trying out Crypto, you’ll want to take note of everything else that’s changed with the release of Season 3. The patch notes shared on Reddit detailed a list of everything that’s new with some of the most important parts found under the Legends, Weapon and Loot Meta, and Weapons sections of the notes.

Forced to abandon his identity after being blamed for crimes he didn’t commit, Crypto is a brilliant hacker with plenty of secrets to keep. Learn more about what else awaits you in Season 3 in our patch notes: https://t.co/AtAEfIyAZY pic.twitter.com/LW4hfUsbVf — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 1, 2019

All Legends, for example, now have the “Executioner” perk which was previously on the Gold Armor. This means that if you perform a finisher on anybody, you’ll immediately get a full recharge of your shields so long as you complete the takedown. The Gold Armor equipment now has the “Fast Use” perk which was on the Gold Backpack, and the bag for all your coveted loot now has a new perk called “Guardian Angel” that gives revived teammates bonus shields and health.

Just like they were last season, hop-ups have similarly been swapped around. The Disruptor Rounds and Skullpiercer Rifling have been removed as the Anvil Receiver (Flatline and R-301) and Double Tap Trigger (G7 Scout and EVA-8 Auto) take their place.

Apex Legends’ Meltdown season is now live, so check out everything that’s new through the patch notes above before you drop into World’s End.