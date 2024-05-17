The Legend of Zelda Movie Being Developed in "Closest Possible Collaboration" With Game Creator

Last year, Nintendo announced that the long-rumored live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda was finally in the works with Sony Pictures. The movie is being helmed by Wes Ball, the director of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which is currently doing well at the box office. Deadline recently spoke with the Chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tom Rothman, and they brought up how Ball managed to revive the Apes franchise after the previous trilogy's success. They mentioned how Ball brought a "freshness" to the franchise, and asked about applying that same viewpoint to Zelda.

"Because the movie is being developed and made in the closest possible collaboration with [Nintendo video game designer] Shigeru Miyamoto," Rothman explained. "He's a true genius in that world, and it's really his strong vision that is motivating it. He created it and understands it thoroughly. You only to look at the results of Super Mario Brothers to see. The larger point I'm making is that I think a healthy slate going forward is not going to be one side of the divide or the other."

"It's going to have a balance of big IP solid sequels," he continued. "Let me tell you when the last of the Spider-Verse movies comes with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, it's going to be a significant event, as will the next Tom Holland Spider-Man film. And when all the Karate Kid storylines come together with Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan and a new young karate kid. For those fans, that's going to be a significant moment. We have those. The third and last Venom is going to be huge."

Wes Ball Teases "Awesome Idea" For Zelda Movie:

"I have this awesome idea," Ball shared with Total Film. "I've been thinking about it for a long freakin' time, of how cool a Zelda movie would be... I want to fulfill people's greatest desires. I know it's important, this [Zelda] franchise, to people and I want it to be a serious movie. A real movie that can give people an escape."

"I want to live in that world," he added. "That's the thing I want to try to create – it's got to feel like something real. Something serious and cool, but fun and whimsical."

"I've always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that," Ball said in an interview late last year. "It's going to be awesome. My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and it is the most important property, I think, that's untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We're not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special."

"I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films," Nintendo game director Shigeru Miyamoto said in a statement when the project was announced. "I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it."

Stay tuned for more updates about the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie.