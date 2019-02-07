‘Apex Legends’ Dominates Twitch With Over 200K Viewers

For however long it might stay there, Apex Legends is proving to be a game Twitch viewers are pretty interested in with the battle royale title from Respawn Entertainment topping Twitch’s most-viewed categories with over 200,000 people watching it.

At the time this is written, Apex Legends currently sits atop Twitch’s list different games when ranked by the number of viewers with around 225,000 people watching streamers play. The next closest game is Fortnite with nearly 100,000 fewer viewers watching that game and League of Legends coming in third with a gap less than 10,000 viewers separating it from Fortnite. Both Fortnite and League of Legends often juggle the No. 1 and No. 2 spots between one another, especially if one of them has an event going on, but Apex Legends is currently sitting comfortably above both of them.

Part of that is obviously due to the newness of it with Apex Legends being the latest battle royale game to enter the arena, but it also helps that some of the big streamers have shifted over to Apex Legends to test it out. That doesn’t mean they won’t return to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite, or Sea of Thieves or wherever else they came from, but for now, they’re doing wonders for Apex Legends’ viewer count. Summit1g, CouRageJD, and SypherPK are just a few of the well-known streamers who’ve been playing Apex Legends recently, each of them adding several thousands of viewers to the count.

After taking a break from streaming for just over a week, Ninja returned to Twitch and started with Apex Legends with a stream bringing in over 54,000 viewers. It’s a number that’s smaller than what Ninja usually brings in, but that could either be due to more than one variable like viewers not expecting him to be back from his break. It could also just be that they preferred watching him play Fortnite instead.

Whatever their reason for watching it is, Apex Legends has pulled in a ton of viewers, but it’s amassed even more players. One of Apex Legends’ biggest milestones since it launched was that it brought in over 2.5 million players in less than 24 hours, though it’ll be interesting to see how those viewers and players even out after the first week or so of Apex Legends being out.