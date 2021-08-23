Apex Legends Releases New Update With Changes to Seer

✖

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has today released a new update for the game that adds a number of changes to the popular battle royale shooter. While this patch isn't one that will drastically change the game as a whole, it does notably bring about some tweaks to the latest Legend in the first-person shooter.

For the most part, the biggest tweaks that have been made in today's new Apex Legends update have come for Seer, which is the newest Legend that was introduced in Season 10. Notably, Respawn has hit Seer with a number of nerfs in this patch to ensure that he isn't stronger than the other Legends in the game. Some of these alterations include a longer cooldown to his ultimate ability, overhauls to his passive, and various tweaks to his tactical ability.

In addition, Respawn also noted that it brought about a number of other bug fixes that have been found in Apex Legends recently. Bugs of this type are fairly common to see ironed out in routine patches of this ilk, so it's not a surprise to see Respawn continuing to improve the game in this manner.

As a whole, this Apex Legends update should be live across all platforms for the game right this moment if you'd like to download it for yourself. For reference, Apex is currently available to download for free across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

If you'd like to get a full look at all of the new changes in today's Apex Legends update, you can find the patch notes down below.

Seer Changes

Passive Increased wait time between sensor spikes for full HP targets (1.25s to 1.75s) Removed center circle ellipses Reduced range beyond 75m (blue spikes) Reduced field of view

Tactical Increased detonation delay from 1.4s to 1.6s Players hit are no longer damaged or flashed. Screen shake from being hit is also reduced Move slow added while holding tactical Lowered volume on audio Fixed tactical FX being visible in firing range when it’s not supposed to be

Ultimate Increased cooldown from 90s to 120s Lowered volume on audio

Miscellaneous Fixed several errors releated with Seer Adjusted volume of voice lines that play when Seer is chosen



Other Fixes