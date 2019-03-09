New ‘Apex Legends’ Weapons Leak Includes A Flamethrower

According to a new files leak, Respawn Entertainment may soon add even more weapons to its popular battle royale game, Apex Legends, including a flamethrower.

Since the game’s first balance update went live earlier this week, data miners have been sifting through the files of said update, and consequently unearthing some interesting information.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s files that reference named NPCs that can attack players, a night time mode, and now two new weapons that currently aren’t in the game: a remote turrent and a flamethrower.

The discovered was made by @AustinScriver and relayed via @RealApexLeaks in the following tweets:

Unfortunately, further details on the weapons weren’t found, meaning they may not even be weapons. They could be related to an unreleased hero and their special abilities, or something else entirely. Or, they could lead to nothing. Data mining leaks are often a reliable source for insight into what’s coming to a game, but sometimes the leaks never come to fruition or are misread.

Anyway, at this point, all we can do is wait and see, and in the meanwhile, reserve a grain of salt or two.

Apex Legends is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or a mobile port.

For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!