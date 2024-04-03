April Humble Choice Bundle Includes The Callisto Protocol and 7 More Games

The newest Humble Choice Bundle includes The Callisto Protocol in its bundle for April along with seven additional game titles.

Humble has released the official Humble Choice Bundle for April which will provide several new game titles to subscribers, including Victoria 3, The Callisto Protocol, and Humankind Definitive Edition. The three standout titles from the bundle offer a plenty of variety in genre and gameplay, with players using their diplomacy to build their ideal society in the strategy game, surviving sci-fi horrors, and rewrite the course of human history in a historic strategy, respectively.

If you're unfamiliar with Humble Choice, the service allows subscribers to acquire games monthly for $11.99. While other subscription services only allow players access to the game for a limited time, Humble Choice titles are available to keep forever. In addition the Humble also saves players up to 20% on thousands of games in their store, the ability to skip or cancel anytime, and more exclusive member perks.

The official bundle announcement comes after the month's bundle supposedly leaked, with only one of the leaked titles ending up on the official list – Fashion Police Squad.

This month's most represented genres on the list is strategy with five games and adventure with six of the eight. April's Humble Choice Bundle Includes:

Victoria 3

The Callisto Protocol

Humankind Definitive Addition

Fashion Police Squad

Terraformers



Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga



Coromon



The Excavation of Hob's Barrow

The Three Standouts

Victoria 3 is a grand strategy game from Paradox Interactive that sends players through a simulation spanning 100 years, beginning in 1836. Players are able to choose any nation and guide it through a century known as the "century of change." Your political, economic and diplomatic decisions will let you change the fate of millions, as you shape your society and claim your place in the sun. If you haven't played Victoria 3 already, you'll be wildly impressed with the game's environment, which features a living map whose development overtime is dependent on your choices.

In The Callisto Protocol, players will be transported to the maximum security penitentiary on Jupiter's moon Callisto, Black Iron Prison, in a third-person narrative that will have players fighting through hell in space, fighting for survival against inmates who are transforming into horrific monsters. Survival means scavenging the penitentiary for items to add to your weapons, gear, and abilities in order to tackle gun and close quarters combat. The Callisto Protocol's inclusion comes shortly after a spin-off, Project Birdseye, was recently announced. Developer Striking Distance Studios is also working on a new game currently, though it's yet to be confirmed what the unannounced game is. Future updates on the studio can be followed here.

Returning to the strategy genre with Humankind Definitive Edition, players guide a Neolithic tribe from the dawn of humanity through centuries, offering players the opportunity to blend real-world cultures to create a society that is uniquely their own with an impressive variety of cultures to include.

You can subscribe to get all of the titles under the April Humble Choice Bundle here.