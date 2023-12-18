Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol Creator Teases Next Game

Glen Schofield has been working in video game development since 1991, but he became well-known in the industry after executive producing the original Dead Space. While he wasn't involved in the sequels, Schofield took what he learned while making that game to work with PUBG publisher Krafton to make The Callisto Protocol. Unfortunately, that game failed to meet its sales goals, and Schofield voluntarily left developer Striking Distance Studios back in September. That said, it seems like the veteran developer won't be resting too long before he moves on to his next project, as he's started to drop teasers on Twitter.

Schofield's tweet doesn't give anything away about what he might be working on. He simply says, "Although I've taken some time off, I've been extremely busy and not just drawing. Something in games that's new and exciting. Can't wait to share more after the New Year!"

Although I’ve taken some time off, I’ve been extremely busy & not just drawing. Something in games that’s new and exciting. Can’t wait to share more after the New Year! — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) December 17, 2023

At this stage, it's impossible to say what Schofield's next project is. His LinkedIn page says that he's working with Art by Schofield, which is obviously his own project. Without any kind of studio currently attached to his next game, we can't predict what direction this project will eventually take. That said, since making Dead Space, everything Schofield has worked on has been some type of shooter. From The Godfather II to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, his recent catalog certainly suggests that his next project would involve gun-based combat. However, if he's really trying to do something "new and exciting," maybe his next project will explore something completely different. Fortunately, we should be hearing about whatever's coming next for Schofield.

Will There Be a The Callisto Protocol 2?

While The Callisto Protocol didn't perform well at launch, many fans still want to see a sequel. Most likely, those hopes won't be realized. Prior to the game's release, Schofield did say that he had ideas for a sequel, but with him out of the picture at Striking Distance Studios, those ideas won't be happening. Plus, the game's Final Transmission DLC seemed to wrap things up, potentially hinting that the studio is finished with Jacob's story.

And with Dead Space Remake doing so well for Electronic Arts this year, the more likely scenario seems to be that players have a much better chance of a Dead Space 2 remake than they do for The Callisto Protocol 2. Of course, neither game has been announced, but the former seems like a foregone conclusion at this point. It's obviously not exactly what The Callisto Protocol fans want, but a future Dead Space 2 remake might be the closest we get to something more from the franchise.

