Steam Deal Makes Saints Row and More Games Just $0.33

A new Humble Bundle deal allows Steam users to get Saints Row and more games for as little as $0.33 a pop. Sweetening the deal for Steam users is the fact that proceeds will go to charity, or more specifically, Active Minds. According to Humble Bundle, Active Minds is "the nation's leading nonprofit promoting mental health for young adults ages 14-24." The focus of the company is said to change the culture around mental health by changing how it is discussed, cared for, and valued.

Per usual with Humble Bundle, there are a few options to get involved and get games. There is a three games for $1 option. There is a $5 for seven games option. And then there is a $10 for ten games option. You can pay more, for each, if you want, but these are the minimum payment amounts for each bundle.

What does each bundle come with? Well, the $1 bundle nets you Saints Row 2, Red Faction, and Red Faction II. The $5 bundle nets you these three games plus Saints Row: The Third, Saints Row: Gat out of Hell, Red Faction: Armageddon, and Red Faction: Armageddon Path to War. Lastly, the $10 option nets you these seven games plus Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, and Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered.

Each game is a Steam code, and as you may know, some of these games support Steam Deck. That said, as you would expect, this is not an infinite offer, but a limited time one. More specifically, this deal is only available on Humble Bundle for another nine days, which means it expires on April 3.

"Experience unbridled mayhem from the streets of Steelport to the mines of Mars with this bundle, packed with fan-favorite entries in the iconic Saints Row and Red Faction series," reads an official pitch by Humble Bundle. "In Saints Row The Third Remastered, you'll get a fully enhanced version of the open world classic, which sees the legendary Third Street Saints at the height of their unhinged power and influence. In Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered, you'll experience a meticulously re-engineered journey through the red planet that's as destructive and exhilarating as it was in 2009."

