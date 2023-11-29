Ark: Survival Ascended PS5 Release Date Announced

It's taken longer than many fans would have liked, but Ark: Survival Ascended finally has a release date for those on PlayStation 5. Following its initial launch this past month, the remake of Ark: Survival Evolved ended up eventually coming to Xbox Series X and S a little more than a week ago. Now, PS5 owners will get the chance to jump into Survival Ascended for themselves when it hits the platform in the coming day.

Announced on social media, developer Studio Wildcard confirmed that Ark: Survival Ascended is on track to hit PS5 on Thursday, November 30, at 9:00am PT/12:00am ET. This release is actually a bit earlier than Studio Wildcard previously expected as Survival Ascended wasn't planned to drop on PS5 until December. As it did with the Xbox launch, the PS5 servers for Ark: Survival Ascended won't go live right away as Studio Wildcard wants to give players enough time to download the game and "ensure everyone has a fair chance to join".

Although it's great to hear that the PS5 iteration of Ark: Survival Ascended is about to arrive, there are some pretty big problems with the title elsewhere. Specifically, Studio Wildcard was forced to recently disable Windows PC platforms from taking part in crossplay for Survival Ascended's PVP servers. The developer pointed to concerns associated with cheating programs as a reason behind the move. Cheating is something that many Ark: Survival Ascended players have been complaining about over the past week, so to remove PC players from the equation for the time being should make multiplayer just a bit better. As for single-player and private servers tied to Survival Ascended, Studio Wildcard has also stressed that they are not impacted by these cheating issues that are plaguing the game.

Are you going to be diving into Ark: Survival Ascended for yourself when it releases on PS5 this week? Or have you already been playing the game for yourself across Xbox or PC? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.