Ark: Survival Ascended Xbox Release Date Delayed at Final Hour

At the last possible moment, the release date for Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox Series X and S has been delayed. Just a few weeks back, Studio Wildcard announced that the Xbox edition of its Ark: Survival Evolved remake would be rolling out on Tuesday, November 14, with the PlayStation 5 version to follow later in the month. Now, mere hours before Survival Ascended was expected to go live on Xbox, Studio Wildcard has delayed the release indefinitely.

Shared on social media recently, it was said that Ark: Survival Ascended wouldn't be meeting its previous launch estimation due to the game's certification process taking longer than expected. In short, certification is something that all games must go through before being released on specific platforms, which means that the holdup here is on Microsoft's end. When it comes to the new release date for Ark: Survival Ascended, Studio Wildcard didn't share a specific date, but said that it still anticipates a launch on Xbox later this week.

Xbox and Windows Survivors, the game is still going through the certification process and will not be releasing on Tuesday.



We are expecting it to release it later this week, but, we'll update with a more precise time when we have it. — ARK: Survival Ascended (@survivetheark) November 13, 2023

In response to this news, many fans expressed frustration and annoyance with the delay of Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox. While some were more than understanding of the situation, others were mad to see how long it has taken for console players to finally gain access to Survival Ascended. In all likelihood, Studio Wildcard itself is probably frustrated by this delay as well as it seems like the developer is trying to release ASA as quickly as it can on Xbox.

As mentioned, the PS5 edition of Ark: Survival Ascended is slated to also release at some point later in November 2023, but a specific date has yet to be announced. Currently, Ark: Survival Ascended is available to play on PC in early access for those looking to jump into the action sooner rather than later.

