Ark: Survival Ascended Gets Xbox Release Date, PS5 Version Delayed

Studio Wildcard has provided a new update on the release date for the console versions of Ark: Survival Ascended across Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Just a few weeks back, Survival Ascended surprise-released in early access for those on PC. At the time, console players were left wondering when they might see the new Ark remake come to PlayStation and Xbox. Now, we have more clarification on this front.

Outlined in a new blog on the Ark website, Studio Wildcard said that Ark: Survival Ascended is "on track" to release this coming week on November 14 for Xbox Series X/S. When it comes to the PS5 version, though, Wildcard said it still doesn't have a specific launch date as it's "currently finalizing this with Sony." Despite not having a PS5 release date for the time being, though, Studio Wildcard says that it still expects Ark: Survival Ascended to hit the platform by the end of November.

While it's exciting to see that Ark: Survival Ascended is about to hit consoles, the game has received a fairly mixed response from players on PC so far. Although it is only in early access, many who have jumped into Survival Ascended on PC at this point have reported that the Ark remake is quite buggy and sees frequent crashes. Studio Wildcard will surely work to fix these errors in the future, but for now, it seems like those on consoles might want to be a bit hesitant before picking up Survival Ascended the moment that it launches.

If you'd like to learn more about Ark: Survival Ascended and what it entails, you can check out the game's launch trailer and official description below.

"Respawn into a new dinosaur survival experience beyond your wildest dreams… as Ark is reimagined from the ground up into the next-generation of video game technology with Unreal Engine 5! You awake on a mysterious island, your senses overwhelmed by the blinding sunlight and brilliant colors bouncing off every surface around you, the azure waters of a verdant Island lapping at your bare feet. A deep roar echoes from the misty jungle, jolting you into action, and you stand up – not afraid, but intrigued. Are you ready to form a tribe, tame and breed hundreds of species of dinosaurs and other primeval creatures, explore, craft, build, and fight your way to the top of the food-chain? Your new world awaits… step through the looking-glass and join it!"