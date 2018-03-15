ARK: Survival Evolved Mobile Game Announced, Free-to-Play

ARK: Survival Evolved is a a game all about survival, dinosaurs, and building really cool things. There are even sharks with lasers if you were wanting to get your inner Doctor Evil on! But the game has been out for a little while on both console and PC … so what’s next? Mobile, apparently, because the team has just debuted the trailer for the pocket game … it doesn’t look to bad!

According to a recent press statement by Studio Wildcard, the team behind the epic title:

Choosing from single-player or the persistent online multiplayer, ARK survivors will be stranded on a mysterious island, unarmed and beset with danger on all sides. Craft the tools needed to survive then build bases, and tame one of the amazing dinosaurs and other prehistoric beasts, including gargantuan creatures on a scale never before seen in video games!

ARK: Survival Evolved Mobile Features:

80+ Dinosaurs: Use cunning strategy and tactics to tame, train, ride and breed the many dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the dynamic, persistent ecosystems across land, sea, air, and even underground.

Discover: Unearth rare blueprints and Explorer Notes written by previous human denizens of the ARK from across the millennia, detailing the mysterious island’s creatures and backstory.

Craft and Build: Using any means necessary – survive, craft weapons, clothes, and items, and build shelters, villages, or even large cities. Plant, Harvest, Build, Level-Up, and Customize everything visually and functionally, including procedurally-generated RPG statistics for creatures, characters, resources, clothing, gear, and weapons, both primitive and modern.

Play Alone or Team Up to Survive: Team up with, or prey on, up to 50 other players in a large-scale multiplayer online first-person environment, or choose single player mode to test alone your mettle against the dinos.

Join a Tribe: The ‘Tribe’ system encourages cooperation, by supporting dynamic parties to share resources, XP, and re-spawn points.

Fly a Pterodactyl squadron over the snow-capped mountains, race through the deep jungle with your pack of trained Raptors, tromp through a fortified enemy base along a convoy of gigantic Brontosaurus, or chase down prey on the back of a raging T-Rex. Players will quickly learn that dinosaurs aren’t the only dangerous creatures on the island. Other survivors are organizing rebel tribes to accumulate resources, experience, re-spawn points, and to construct sprawling villages and cities, with technology spanning the primitive stone-age to the modern electric-powered era and beyond. And they will fight to destroy anything they see as a threat.

The mobile version is designed to play exactly like its PC counterpart and will be launching later this Spring on both iOS and Android devices! For a chance to partake in the beta, you can register right here!