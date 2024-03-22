Armello: The Board Game Becomes a Reality on Kickstarter

League of Geeks brought the world of tabletop to video games with the release of the board game inspired Armello in 2015, and now Armello is becoming an actual board game in 2024. King of the Castle Games, Fire Opal Games, and Quillsilver have teamed up to bring Armello to life as a board game on Kickstarter, and the campaign has already surpassed its goal handily. For those unfamiliar with the original game, Armello puts you in the role of one of several heroes of the world's Great Clans, and they are all attempting to claim the throne after Armello's wise king falls into madness. The campaign is live right now, and you can back the game on Kickstarter right here.

To secure the throne for your clan, you'll need to complete quests, vanquish monsters, and explore the land as you try to deal with the mad King's royal edicts. As you explore, you'll navigate a full night and day cycle, and each hero has a preferred time in which they like to adventure. Nightfall also brings out dangerous foes like Banes, but daylight can be just as dangerous thanks to the King's Guards who are looking for traitors. As the game moves forward, the King's rapid descent into madness makes the edits even more outrageous.

(Photo: King of the Castle Games)

League of Geeks' Trent Kusters, Ty Carey, and Blake Mizzi co-created the original Armello video game, and they are thrilled to see it brought to life as a board game. "To play the physical board game of Armello is such a delight, it's a wonderfully familiar experience. They've captured all the essence of the digital game and the magic that made it so special, then translated that into a game you can play in person with your friends.

We've had so much fun playing the different iterations and prototypes of the Armello board game. The design and development team have been brilliant, really asking core questions, probing at the heart of what made Armello so loved. They've tested and experimented with different mechanics to get the feel and decisions just right. They've found a wonderful balance of depth and ease of play that will make Armello: The Board Game a go-to game for many friendship groups."

The Standard Edition tier is $79 and comes with the currently unlocked double-sided boards, which feature an additional alternative map on the back of the board. The Collector's Edition is $109 and includes an upgraded 6-fold 22x33 board as well as upgraded punchboard Dice Trays, UV Coated Box, Bonus cardboard Palace Model, bonus King's Treasure Cards, and a metal first player token. The stretch goals include the Foil King's Treasure and Spirit Stone cards. You can find the official description for Armello the Board Game below.

"As a hero from one of the Great Clans of Armello, you'll quest, scheme, explore, vanquish monsters, follow the Mad King's royal edicts and face off against other players with one ultimate end goal in mind: storming the palace to become the next ruler of Armello! Gain followers and discover powerful treasures to challenge the King in combat and take his throne! Or, seek the healing powers of the Spirit Stones and quest across the kingdom, facing Perils and danger!

The hit video game Armello brought board game mechanics to video games. Now, the story comes full circle as Armello comes to the tabletop with a brand new board game adaptation. Designer Rob Heinsoo (Dungeons & Dragons 4th Ed., Dragonfire, Three-Dragon Ante) brings the same colorful world and compelling characters to life in the board game, and there is plenty to discover for longtime fans of Armello and new players alike."

