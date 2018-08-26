Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Full World Map Revealed, And It's Huge

The full map of Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed Odyssey has surfaced online, and as the name suggests, it's huge.

We already knew Assassin's Creed Odyssey featured a map roughly twice the size of Assassin's Creed Origins, but up until know, we had no clue how said map would look. And as you would expect from a game set in Ancient Greece, there's a lot of mountainous area, islands, and a lot of water to lose hours to exploring.

Below, you can check out the entire map, courtesy of Powerpyx.

(Photo: Powerpyx)

Powerpyx reports that the map will cover 130km², which is 62 percent bigger than how big Assassin's Creed Origin's map was. However, the land map in AC Origins was actually larger than the land mass in AC Odyssey. The latter's huge size can be chalked up to just how much water is present in the map.

As you can see, while most of the map is water, said water is full of islands that will surely provide exploration respite. And if ship exploring isn't your thing, then there will be mainland Greece and Macedonia to lose hours exploring. In other words, a little bit of everything for all types of Assassin's Creed fans.

Here's every region in the game, again, courtesy of Powerpyx:

Makedonia, Malis, Phokis, Lokris, Boeotia, Megaris, Attika, Korinthia, Achaia, Elis, Arkadia, Argolis, Messenia, Lakonia, Kythera Island, Thera, Messara, Pephka, Anaphi, Nisyros, Kos, Melos, Hydrea, Paros, Naxos, Mykonos, Delos, Seriphos, Keos, Samos, Andros, Chios, Lesbos, Lemnos, Skyros, Euboea, and Kephallonia.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release worldwide on October 5. For more news, information, and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking here.

And as always, hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Does a really big map do anything for you? Personally, I rather have a smaller map pack full of content and that feels alive then a big shell.

Ultimately, what will be interesting to see is whether or not Ubisoft can make seafaring -- which there seems like there will be a lot of -- not boring. I'm sure the diversity of islands -- or lack there of -- will play an important role in this, as well as the quality of naval combat.