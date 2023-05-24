Assassin's Creed Mirage Release Date, Gameplay Revealed

A brand new look at Assassin's Creed Mirage was revealed alongside the release date for the game. The Assassin's Creed series has been one of the biggest franchises in gaming for at least a decade. It is incredibly rich and offers a lot of variety through various historical settings and the structure of the series has dramatically evolved. It went from a series that largely took place in one or two cities per game with stealth and parkour to a big, grand open-world RPG. It was something that has continued to grow in major ways, but it has pushed some away some of those who preferred a game with more focus and smaller scale.

Thankfully, Ubisoft recognized this and is going back to its roots with Assassin's Creed Mirage. The game is expected to be a far smaller game compared to the last few entries and be more along the lines of the first few games in the series. We got a proper look at gameplay for the new entry during the PlayStation Showcase and it looks fantastic. It has a lot of dynamic action, beautiful graphics, and so much more. A release date was also revealed, confirming Assassin's Creed Mirage will release on October 12th, 2023.

This story is developing...