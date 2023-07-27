Assassin's Creed Comics Announced by Massive Publishing

Announced at Comic Con International in San Diego, Massive Publishing and Studio Lounak are launching a creator-driven comics series titled "Assassins Creed Visionaries," but also have plans for more new "Assassin's Creed" content in 2023 and 2024.

Massive Publishing is set to release new comic book stories set in the world of Assassin's Creed, the company announced at Comic Con International in San Diego last week. Massive and Studio Lounak to debut Assassin's Creed Visionaries #1 in November. In the first issue, celebrated artist Rafael Albququerque (American Vampire, Blue Beetle, Detective Comics, Prodigy) is joined by writer Ale Santos and colorist Marcelo Maiolo. Together they tell us a story set during the seventies' Brazilian Dictatorship, where a revolutionary fighter is captured and sent to a military basement, also known as Torture Rooms... Then in a second tale, renowned European writer/artist Stéphanie Louis (Tessa Agent Intergalactique, Carmen McCallum, Aquablue) is joined by colourist Véra Daviet to weave us a tale set in a future where the Templars are on the verge, yet again, of eliminating the Assassin Brotherhood once and for all.

Every new Assassin introduced in the Visionaries comic series is created by the comic book artists themselves and are appearing for the first time in this new series. In Visionaries, celebrated artists from around the world are given Carte-Blanche to create and share their own personal take on the Assassin's Creed franchise. Each issue will feature two stories by today's top creators in the comics and pop culture worlds.

''We have been involved with Ubisoft and the Assassin's Creed franchise almost since it was introduced over 15 years ago," Studio Lounak said in a statement. "So what better way to celebrate than to give renowned comic book artists 'carte blanche' to share their own, personal visions of Ubisoft's hidden blade-wielding, parkour-running, century-spanning Assassin's Creed!''

Massive Publishing and Studio Lounak have a full year of Assassin's Creed comics planned, with longer format stories outside of the Visionaries brand, including prestige format issues of their original (some never before released through the direct market), Assassin's Creed stories.

Here's how they describe Visionaries in a bit more detail:

A roster of celebrated artists working in various styles and genres will be featured in subsequent issues, bringing us their own take on the Assassin's Creed universe. Including talents like ENRICO MARINI (Gispy, Rapaces, Batman: The Dark Prince Charming, The Scorpion), MAHMUD ASRAR (King Conan, Batman vs Robin, X-Men, All New Avengers), OLIVIER VATINE (Aquablue, Star Wars: Heir to the Empire, Angela, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.), YANICK PAQUETTE (Swamp Thing, Terra Obscura, Wonder Woman, X-Men), NIKO HENRICHON (Pride of Baghdad, Doctor Strange, Meta-Barons, New Mutants), JONBOY MEYERS (Teen Titans, Spawn, Superman, Danger Girl) and many more gifted creators will join this artist-driven anthology series.