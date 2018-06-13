Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Reveals Stunning New Collector’s Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has officially been revealed and many fans were excited to see Ubisoft continue on their exploration for how far this series can go. Origins was the perfect comeback title for a once staling series, and Odyssey takes that even further by going even further back in the timeline – before the Brotherhood was established, and into the world of Spartans. Not only can players enjoy a phenomenal new story, but several amazing Collector’s Editions as well, equipped with one dynamic statue!

The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Spartan Edition is available exclusively on the Ubisoft Store and will include the following physical and digital content:

Early access starting on October 2.

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Gold Edition and additional digital content including: the Deluxe Edition Pack, the Season Pass, which will give players access to all upcoming major expansions, as well as the additional mission The Blind King.

By Ubicollectibles : The Spartan Leap statue (height 15.55 in)

The Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Steelbook™.

A 64-page art book featuring the original designs and concept art from the Ubisoft Quebec artists.

An exclusive lithograph by Hugo Puzzuoli from Ubisoft Quebec.

A printed version of the game’s hand-drawn world map.

The selected game soundtrack.

This spiffy edition will become available on October 2nd, when the game itself drops for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4. It retails for $159.99.

For more about the game, “Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, an inspiring adventure where you must forge your destiny and define your own path in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds as you experience a rich and ever-changing world shaped by your decisions”