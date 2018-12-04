‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Legacy of the First Blade’ Trailer Puts You Face-to-Face With Xerxes’ Assassin

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey offers a magical open-world experience filled with firsts for the franchise and incredibly interesting characters. That being said, the journey is far from over! With the new Legacy of the First Blade DLC now available, Ubisoft has shared a brand new trailer showing off a new (old) enemy and a new stealth ability!

In the video above, players can see Darius – the first person known to have wielded the iconic Hidden Blade. He’s also the man that took down King Xerxes. The new DLC will challenge players to help Darius in his quest and will offer an insight into a past only hinted at in previous games.

“Odyssey’s first major piece of story-based post-launch content, Legacy of the First Blade, introduces players to the first person to ever use the Hidden Blade, forever altering history. Launching in December, Legacy of the First Blade will reveal more about the history that led to the formation of the Assassins. Then, in Spring 2019, The Fate of Atlantis, the second story arc, will set players against mythic creatures while they uncover the mysteries of the fabled sunken city of Atlantis. Each story arc will launch as a series of episodic adventures, with new episodes releasing approximately every six weeks.”

The first episode in this episodic adventure is available now on for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Interested in learning more about the latest (and impressive) entry into the Assassin’s Creed franchise? Hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for all things Assassin’s after checking out a small snippet of my full review below:

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey brings a lot of “new” to the franchise. RPG-driven dialogue wheel has made its grand appearance, as well as choosing between a male or a female protagonist, and chosen (and woo’d) romance options. Assassin’s Creed appears to be in touch with their inner BioWare and just like their famous franchises such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Odyssey too will have resounding consequences regarding player-made choices,” reads our full review.

“The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.”