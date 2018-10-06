‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Adorable ‘Legend of Zelda’ Easter Egg Found

Players all over the world are taking to Ancient Greece now that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is live for all! The world is massive with an incredibly immersive story to boot, but just like any other open world title – there are tons of Easter eggs to be found! Easter eggs like this one found regarding our beloved Legend of Zelda franchise!

The find comes from our friends over at Kotaku. When heading out to a small area in Malis called Pandora’s Cove, that’s where a unique nod to Nintendo was found. After having confirmed a find with Nintendo themselves, in the video above you can see a rock sculpture that is in fact a reference to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. For those that remember the adorable Korok, that’s what the easy-to-miss find in Odyssey is refrencing!

This is just another Easter egg found in this phenomenal game since it technically went live for all players on October 5th. We previously shared a Black Panther reference can be seen after traveling to Messera at the Gortyn Watefall location. This location under Anthenian leadership showcases two men brawling in shallow waters, not unlike a scene in the hit Marvel film. The team over at IGN even showed a side-by-side shot of the two scenes, which can be seen right here.

Want to see why we gave the open-world adventure a perfect score? You can check out our full review right here, as well as a small blurb below:

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey brings a lot of “new” to the franchise. RPG-driven dialogue wheel has made its grand appearance, as well as choosing between a male or a female protagonist, and chosen (and woo’d) romance options. Assassin’s Creed appears to be in touch with their inner BioWare and just like their famous franchises such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Odyssey too will have resounding consequences regarding player-made choices.”

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment.”