‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Introduces New Mastery Levels System

With the first major expansion for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey coming next week, the team over at Ubisoft continues to work hard to ensure that the latest in the franchise is enjoyable for all. Because of that, they’ve made some massive improvements to how players can level their characters with the overhauled Mastery System.

According to a recent blog post from Ubisoft, “The Mastery Levels System is a new way to upgrade your character once you reach Level 50. You have the choice to spend your Ability Points in the new Mastery Levels that will help you sharpen your Hunter, Warrior, and Assassin Abilities even further by increasing their stats.”

Players will be able to scale up their Skill Tree however they see fit. Whether more health is a priority, or improving those stealth options, this Skill Tree is the best way for players to customize their unique style with their favored Mystios.

The studio also answered a few questions about the upcoming changes, including how many Mastery Levels there are and how to upgrade current engravings.

Regarding the number of Mastery Levels, Ubisoft mentioned “There are 72 Mastery Levels to choose from, and each Mastery Level can be upgraded 20 times. Each upgrade costs 1 Ability Point. So, for example, the Mastery for Damage with Overpower Abilities starts at +1%, and can go up to +10% after spending all 20 Ability Points for it.”

As far as pre-existing engravings go, “While the Master Levels don’t upgrade engravings directly, they work together to make you even more powerful.”

For those worried about not being able to reset, don’t – the team promises that resetting those Mastery Levels is doable independently from a player’s Abilities – just make sure you’ve got the drachmae to afford it.

As for the new expansion coming up, the first adventure begins on December 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey brings a lot of “new” to the franchise. RPG-driven dialogue wheel has made its grand appearance, as well as choosing between a male or a female protagonist, and chosen (and woo’d) romance options. Assassin’s Creed appears to be in touch with their inner BioWare and just like their famous franchises such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Odyssey too will have resounding consequences regarding player-made choices,” reads our full review.

“The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.”