‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s’ Kassandra Stands Proud In This Cosplay Video

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey brings a lot of “new” to the franchise. RPG-driven dialogue wheel has made its grand appearance, as well as choosing between a male or a female protagonist, and chosen (and woo’d) romance options. It also gave me my favourite muscle-y mercenary girlfriend, Kassandra.
With Odyssey having been met with resounding praise for its intricate RPG aspects and incredible narrative, it’s no surprise that the journey through Ancient Greece inspired some epic cosplays. There’s one that stands out among the rest though, and that comes from one cosplayer that goes by ‘MssSkunk‘. She’s also the Skunk part of the Skunk and Weasel cosplay duo, which you can find here.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Kassandra Video
View this post on Instagram
Short clip to our shooting from yesterday with @eosandy_ . The resonance at social media , I mean all platforms are mindblowing! couldn’t be happier with cosplay goals like this! Thank you so much! ❤ This short clip is made by @patrickpolczyk ! Check him out! and our special guest : Artemis as Ikaros from @skyhunters_in_nature ❤ #kassandra #skyhuntersbynature #eagle #assasinscreed #assassinscreedodyssey #alexios #kassandra #leatherwork #cosplay #ubisoftgames #ubisoftquebec
Kassandra the Mercenary
View this post on Instagram
Now you will die Malaka! ❤ And thanks to @eosandy_ . I think I am getting narcisstic because of you. #kassandracosplay #sparta #greek #leatherwork #cosplay #alexios #blood #malaka #tin #ubisoft #ubisoftgames #ubisoftquebec #assassinscreedodyssey #assassination #assasinscreed #tailor #videogames #selfmade
Kassandra With Ikaros
View this post on Instagram
IKAROS!!!!!!! Ladies and gentlemen !!!! Artemis from @skyhunters_in_nature as Ikaros! thanks to @eosandy_ for this awesome shot! thanks to @skyhunters_in_nature for birdyyy ❤❤❤ #kassandracosplay #sparta #greek #ikaros #eagle #assassinscreedodyssey #friendship #alexios #ubisoftquebec #ubisoft #leatherwork
Kassandra Helmed
View this post on Instagram
I am not fighting for someone else. I am fighting for myself! ? COMBOBREAKER of Aloy ? Picture is taken by @eosandy_ ❤❤❤ #kassandra #cosplay #gamescom #assassinscreed #assassinscreedodyssey #sparta #athene #leonidas #ubisoftquebec #ubisoftgames #ubisoft #ikaros #armor #leatherwork
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Want to see exactly why we had such high praises for the latest game? Check out our full review right here!
You can contact the author of this story over on her Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.