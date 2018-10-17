‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s’ Kassandra Stands Proud In This Cosplay Video

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey brings a lot of “new” to the franchise. RPG-driven dialogue wheel has made its grand appearance, as well as choosing between a male or a female protagonist, and chosen (and woo’d) romance options. It also gave me my favourite muscle-y mercenary girlfriend, Kassandra.

With Odyssey having been met with resounding praise for its intricate RPG aspects and incredible narrative, it’s no surprise that the journey through Ancient Greece inspired some epic cosplays. There’s one that stands out among the rest though, and that comes from one cosplayer that goes by ‘MssSkunk‘. She’s also the Skunk part of the Skunk and Weasel cosplay duo, which you can find here.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Want to see exactly why we had such high praises for the latest game? Check out our full review right here!

