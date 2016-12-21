Assassin’s Creed Rogue Could Be Coming To PlayStation 4 And Xbox One

The Assassin's Creed series has certainly been interesting over the past few years, but one entry a lot of players might have missed is Assassin's Creed Rogue.

That's because it released at the same time that Assassin's Creed Unity came out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While Rogue was a fine send-off for the series on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, by that time a number of players were moving on to the new hardware, missing out on this fun Templar spin-off as a result.

But now it looks like they may be getting a second chance to discover it again. A Twitter account by the name of AccesstheAnimus, which focuses on all things Assassin's Creed, has found a number of retail listings indicating that Rogue will be getting the HD treatment on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, possibly as soon as early next year.

The listings come from Italian retail sites ePrice, ReluxShop and Webster, and while that's certainly a far cry from official listings on Amazon and GameStop, they do look legitimate, with a $40 price tag and a release date of around March 18th. You can check out the tweet and images below.

RUMORS

A few Italian retailers listed an HD version of Assassin's Creed Rogue for PS4 and Xbox One:https://t.co/tH08emtOp8https://t.co/CJtHcwZCtihttps://t.co/vuhiJzZgah This should be taken with a grain of salt but, should it prove to be true, would you be interested in it? pic.twitter.com/7L6jSHQhgP — AccessTheAnimus (@AccessTheAnimus) November 27, 2017

This wouldn't be the first time that Ubisoft re-released an Assassin's Creed game for a new console. A few years ago, the company released Assassin's Creed Liberation HD for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, after the initial game had debuted on PlayStation Vita.

And last year, well before Origins was even announced, the company released Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, featuring remastered versions of Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed Revelations.

Ubisoft hasn't said anything about the existence of Rogue yet, but it would be ideal for the company to give it another shot on the market. Xbox One players can actually experience the game now, as the 360 version of Rogue is currently a backwards compatible title. But if you want to wait for the remastered version, we certainly don't blame you.

Assassin's Creed Rogue is available now for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC.