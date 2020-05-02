Assassin's Creed Valhalla Has Viking Rap Battles

✖

You'll be able to throw down as a Viking Assassin named Eivor in the upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and during your adventure you'll do everything from battling a horde of soldiers with dual shields to fishing and building your very own settlement. That said, one of the more interesting things you can participate in is flyting competitions, and for those who don't know what flyting is, it's essentially a Viking version of a rap battle. Yep, you'll be able to have Eivor compete in a Viking rap battle in Valhalla, and that's a sentence I never thought I'd write in the lead-up to an Assassin's Creed game, but here we are. We have Ubisoft's official description to thanks to the information, which you can read below (via IGN).

"Sail across the icy North Sea to discover and conquer the broken kingdoms of England. Immerse yourself in activities like hunting, fishing, dice, and drinking games, or engage in traditional Norse competitions like flyting – or, as it's better known, verbally devastating rivals through the art of the Viking rap battle."

So, what is flyting exactly? Flyting is translated from Old English as "to quarrel", and it isn't exclusive to Norse culture. It's a competition of insults, so the thinking is you will have a certain number of dialogue choices during these battles to pick from, though we're not sure if there's more to the battle regarding rhythm, pace, etc.

We can't wait to find out though, and it would be even better if there were some sort of system that also factored in the crowd. Typically the crowd is a good indicator on if the bars are landing like they should in a battle, and we hope to see something similar in Valhalla's flyting.

In the meantime, you can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X during this year's holiday season.

