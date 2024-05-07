The Witcher 3 Modding Tools Have a Release Date

Most fans of developer CD Projekt's The Witcher series are hoping to hear news about whatever's coming with the new trilogy the team is working on. However, the developers have continued to work on a new project for The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt that should inject new life into the 2015 classic. The REDkit is a new suite of modding tools for The Witcher 3 that lets players dive in and create their own stories within Geralt of Rivia's world. After hosting a playtest session last month, CD Projekt has announced that REDkit will launch on May 21st for players who own The Witcher 3.

What Is The Witcher 3's REDkit?

As mentioned, REDkit is a new modding tool for The Witcher 3. The developers say, "This powerful tool offers advanced features and unparalleled flexibility, enabling you to unleash your creativity by crafting new quests, characters, animations, and more."

Essentially, players can edit almost everything in The Witcher 3, letting them create basically anything. If players want to build an entirely new territory filled with its own quest lines, they can. With so many players wanting more from The Witcher franchise, especially with the success of the Netflix series, it seems like plenty of modders will be jumping in to create in-depth mods for players to explore. That said, the tool's success does rely on modders using it. Hopefully, REDkit is easy enough for creators to take advantage of and we see several nifty projects coming out relatively soon. If nothing else, that'll make the wait for whatever The Witcher 4 becomes a little more bearable.

The Witcher 4 Release Date



As of this writing, we don't know much about The Witcher 4. A recent report claimed it wouldn't be out until around 2028, which means it might launch on PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox. However, it's worth remembering that CD Projekt's last release, Cyberpunk 2077, struggled out of the gate. The team might take extra time to polish The Witcher 4 before launching, pushing that release date even further. It's also worth noting that the developer has at least four other projects in the works, and it will probably provide support for Fool's Theory's upcoming The Witcher Remake. Suffice it to say, the team is very busy these days.

Another recent report from the developers themselves claims that The Witcher 4 will include brand-new gameplay and mechanics for the series. The team hasn't outlined what those new features will be, but it seems like The Witcher 4 is shaping up to be CD Projekt's most ambitious game thus far. And, if the 2028 rumors turn out to be correct, we might not learn more for a few more years.

The Witcher 3: REDkit launches on May 21st on PC. While the modding tool is only available on PC, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is also available on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox consoles. However, those consoles will not be able to take advantage of the mods from REDkit.