Longtime Assassin's Creed Writer Announces Departure From Ubisoft

One of the longest-tenured writers at Ubisoft that primarily worked on the Assassin's Creed franchise has announced that he is now leaving the company. The move is one that comes as a bit of a surprise and leaves a rather substantial hole to be filled at the studio moving forward.

Shared over on Twitter, former narrative director at Ubisoft Darby McDevitt announced that this week was his last at the publisher's Montreal-based studio. "After a decade of working with brilliant people, creating stories and characters for an incredible series, and interacting with our wonderful fans, I have decided to set forth on a new adventure," McDevitt shared. Over his time at Ubisoft, McDevitt worked as a script writer on a number of Assassin's Creed titles including Black Flag, Revelations, Origins, and the most recent installment, Valhalla.

A special thanks to all the fans & content creators that have supported & expanded on our work over the years. Thank you for your kind attention! You have my deepest respect & admiration. It has been the honor of a lifetime to get to know so many of you. 2/2 — Darby McDevitt (@DarbyMcDevitt) March 26, 2021

While seeing such a prominent member of the Assassin's Creed team leave Ubisoft in this manner might be a cause for concern, staff turnover such as this is fairly common after a big project has wrapped up. Although Assassin's Creed Valhalla still has future DLC and expansions that will release in the coming months, it's somewhat natural to see McDevitt move on elsewhere after the game released last year.

Speaking of which, McDevitt still hasn't announced where he'll be headed in the future. Whether or not it's with another video game studio remains to be seen. If his new role ends up being newsworthy, we'll share his new destination with you here on ComicBook.com in the future.

