The Popular Asus ROG Swift PG348Q Gaming Monitor is 40% Off

The Asus ROG Swift PG348Q features a massive curved 34-inch display for maximum immersion, 3440 x 1440 resolution, G-Sync support, and a refresh rate up to 100Hz. Basically, it’s one of the best gaming monitors that you can buy at this size – with a price tag to match. However, today is a little different.

At the time of writing you can get ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q on Amazon for $599.90, which is 40% off the list price and an all-time low (if you want to get over the 144Hz mark without breaking the bank, consider the ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q). That’s still not cheap, but its a lot better than the $1300 you would have paid at launch. Take advantage of the deal while you can. A complete list of specs can be found below.

34-inch 3440 x 1440 IPS panel

100Hz Refresh Rate

NVIDIA G-SYNC Technology

Curved Ultra-Wide 21:9 Aspect Ratio

5ms Response Time

ASUS Eye Care technology lowers blue light and eliminates flickering

5-Way OSD Joystick

