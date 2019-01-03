Atlus’ Cult Classic ‘Catherine’ Sheepishly Hinted At For PC

Sega has been pushing a number of its games to the PC front, as evidenced by previous releases like Bayonetta and Vanquish– both of which have fared very well with their 4K resolution and action-packed gameplay. So what could be next as 2019 gets rolling? Well, how about a sheepish little adventure from Atlus?

An interesting hint has appeared over on the Bayonetta Steam Community page, suggesting that the cult classic could be coming to the PC front. While no text indicating as such was shown, we do see a picture of a young sheep sticking its tongue out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who don’t know, the sheep theme plays quite frequently with your character in the Catherine game; and we have seen trademarks in the past suggesting that the game is headed our way under the name Catherine Classic. So this could be a confirmation that we’re getting it, but at this point it’s just a matter of when.

Atlus has been talking about bringing the game back for some time now, as we noted back in December 2017 that the studio was working on bringing a remaster of it to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita under the name of Catherine: Full Body. That hasn’t been released yet, but fans have been seeing bits and pieces of new info about it, including a new girl that is sure to challenge your male character at every turn.

Considering how frequently we see games released for both PlayStation 4 and PC, it wouldn’t surprise us if Atlus was timing all of the games for a simultaneous release sometime this spring or summer. No other platforms have been confirmed just yet, but a few Nintendo Switch owners probably wouldn’t mind getting their hands on this one.

We’ll let you know as soon as Atlus confirms any release information for Catherine. But it’s a favorite that’s sure to be welcomed back by many with open arms, just because they can’t get enough of…ewe? OK, that’s enough sheep jokes, we don’t want to pull the wool over you guys.

In the meantime, Catherine is also available for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and the latter can also be enjoyed on Xbox One since it’s part of the backward compatibility program.

Want to make more jokes about Catherine? Head over to Twitter and follow me at @TheDCD!