Attack on Titan 2 Confirms Even More Playable Characters

Attack on Titan fans, you can get a little more excited now because Koei Tecmo Games just revealed a few more playable characters and one of them will have you reaching for that nearest potato to offer “half.”

The new information comes from the latest Weekly Famitsu issue of the popular Japanese magazine. In it, fans of the hit (and gruesome) anime get a look at some of the more “seasoned” characters that they will have the chance to play as including Instructor Keith Shadis (sorry, Marco), Commander Dot Pixis, Captain Kitz Weilman, and Commander-in-Chief Darius Zackley. This brings the total number of known playable characters to a whopping 37 key faces! That’s not even including the fact that players can create their own scout with the incredible character customization implemented.

But the newly announced playable characters aren’t the only feature showcased in the latest issue. Famitsu also clues us in on some of the online co-op features, as well as the new Joint Development mechanic that allows for two players to customise equipment through unique crafting and materials acquisition. The best part, both players benefit from the creation, which makes the co-op experience that much more immersive and relatable to both players involved.

Attack on Titan 2 will see a Japan release on March 15 including the PS4, PS Vita, Nintendo Switch, and PC versions, while March 20th brings it world wide, including an Xbox One release.

More about the game:

“Attack on Titan 2 delves deeply into the fascinating narrative of Attack on Titan’s second season and offers players versatile action and new challenges, as it introduces the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision to counter enhanced Titan movements. Players will be able to try their new moves against these fearsome Titans as they control characters from a Titan-sized roster! Outside of battle they will be able to deepen their relationships with their fellow squad-mates while gaining greater insight into life within the walls thanks to more advanced RPG elements.”