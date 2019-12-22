Marvel’s Avengers Video Gives the Rundown on Iron Man

The upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix features a core group of Avengers — Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, and Captain America (one assumes) — coming back together in the wake of a catastrophic event that broke them apart. And while there’s still several months to go before the game actually releases, a new official promo video combines everything we’ve learned so far (and some new information to boot) about Iron Man into a handy rundown.

In the video, released by Virgin Media, Crystal Dynamics’ lead producer Rose Hunt and studio head Scot Amos break everything about Iron Man in the game down into digestible, bite-sized chunks. The duo cover everything from repulsors to skill trees to flying and more. They also hint at significantly challenging gameplay, despite the fact that these are all incredibly powerful heroes.

“So one of the best things about Iron Man is he’s so powerful,” Amos says in the video, “but one of the things we have to do in the game is give him challenges that make sense. ‘Cause you could perceive, ‘Oh, Iron Man’s got repulsors, and he’s got a unibeam from the chest, he’s got rockets and lasers. Isn’t it just an instant win button?’ One of the things we love about our combat team […] is they took all of that into account.”



Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel‘s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.