Xbox Report Leaks 2024 Avowed Release Date

According to a new report, Xbox Series X and PC game Avowed, from Microsoft-owned studio, Obisidian Entertainment is releasing in Q2 2024. For those that don't know: Obsidian is the developer behind classics Fallout New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and more recently the likes of Pentiment, Grounded, and The Outer Worlds. It's one of Xbox's best studios and a studio is known for making great RPGs. As a result, there's substantial anticipation for its upcoming RPG Avowed.

Avowed is described as a first-person action RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora, and that's all we know about it. The game was announced on July 23, 2020, with a very brief teaser trailer. Since then, it's been radio silence, with no indication of when the game will resurface, let alone be released, which brings us to this new report.

According to Xbox leaker eXtas1s, the game is currently aiming to release in Q2 2024, which is to say sometime during the months of April, May, and June. This is just the target though, not set in stone, and of course, it may not be accurate in the first place. And even if it's accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate over time. Everything is subject to time and things change in game development all the time. And in modern game development, games rarely hit their intended release window. All of this is to say, take everything here with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this report and the speculation it has created. Typically, neither comments on rumors, so we don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. As for what we think, while the window seems reasonable, it also seems hopeful. Unless we start hearing about this game soon, a late 2024 or 2025 release seems more likely. With an Xbox event planned for later this month, it's quite possible we will finally hear about it though.