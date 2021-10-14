Back 4 Blood Update Makes the Game Easier

A new Back 4 Blood update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and because it’s a server-side update it does not require any type of download by players. As you would expect from a smaller update, it’s not extremely consequential, but it does make changes to the game, including changes that make the zombies shooter easier.

More specifically the update aims “to address some of the concerns regarding the challenges presented by some difficulties.” To this end, the Roaming Special Spawn rate has been decreased across every difficulty. Meanwhile, in addition to changes to the campaign with the intent of making it less difficult, there are also changes regarding Swarm matches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes, courtesy of the game’s official website:

Campaign – This is an attempt to address some of the concerns regarding the challenges presented by some difficulties.

Roaming Special Spawn rate decreased on all difficulties

Adjusted Supply Point earning rates for Blue Dog Hollow: The Sound of Thunder to better account for level repeats

Swarm – adjustments made in response to what we’ve observed with Swarm matches.

Bruisers max health reduced to 800 from 850

Bruisers damage reduced to 15 from 20

Bruiser Burst delay to 3 from 2.65

Bruiser Weakspot multiplier increased to 1.65 from 1.5

Tallboy damage increased to 20 from 15

Hocker Projectile speed to 2500 from 3000

Hocker Projectile cooldown to 7 from 6

Stinger Projectile spread reduced to 20 from 30

Stinger Projectile speed increased to 5500 from 5000sd

Back 4 Blood is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It’s currently also available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

“Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity’s extinction on the line, it’s up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world.”