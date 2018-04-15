Backward Compatible Xbox Games Starting To Appear On Xbox Live Marketplace

We know that quite a few great Xbox backward compatible titles will be dropping on Xbox One this Tuesday, including all-time favorites like Jade Empire, SSX 3, Panzer Dragoon Orta and Conker: Live and Reloaded. But it looks like Microsoft may have jumped the gun a little bit when it comes to the availability of said games.

A new listing on Xbox Live Marketplace indicates that some of the original Xbox games set to release this Tuesday are already popping up on the digital storefront — and for a really great price.

The listing shows that Panzer Dragoon Orta can now be added to your digital library for $9.99. In addition, other games have started popping up as well, including the aforementioned titles. What’s more, they don’t take up too much space at all, as Orta barely clears over 3.4GB.

Now, this is sure to be good news for some, as the physical copy of Panzer Dragoon Orta, as well as Conker: Live and Reloaded, are fetching a pretty high price over on eBay, around $40 and up. So this is definitely good for those that want to add the games to their library without paying a small fortune.

Ahh, but there’s a catch. Even though the games are available on the marketplace, you can’t play them — at least, not yet. The games won’t be unlocked until April 17, as previously promised, so you can still have access to them and load them up when they do become unlocked, but you can’t go blazing through Panzer Dragoon Orta this afternoon. (We know, we’re kind of crushed, too.)

But, hey, this is still great news overall. We’ll be able to get the games for a solid price and experience their glory on the Xbox One and Xbox One X. And that also provides some good news for next week’s games too, including a bevy of Star Wars titles that will be relatively cheap at $10 a pop.

The first batch of original Xbox games drop this Tuesday, April 17, and the rest will follow on April 26. Check out the link above to see what all is coming your way! (We’re particularly excited to jump back into Orta and Jade Empire again, although you really can’t go wrong with classic SSX, now can you?)