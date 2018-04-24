Bandai Namco Continues To Tease Fused Zamasu’s Debut In Dragon Ball FighterZ

While Dragon Ball FighterZ has a loaded roster that fans can't get enough of, they're still quite intrigued by what -- or, more specifically, who -- is coming next.

That would be Fused Zamasu, who was confirmed for the game earlier this week when Bandai Namco made the official reveal on Twitter. It also showcased a couple of screenshots in action, indicating that he's a character that shouldn't be messed with.

But that's all we know thus far, since the company hasn't revealed an official release date for Zamasu's arrival in FighterZ. That isn't stopping the company from teasing what he's capable of, however.

A new Tweet posted on Bandai Namco's Twitter account notes that "play time is over" and players should "prepare to be cleaned of your sins!" They then included a crossover image showcasing what could happen once Zamasu enters the picture. You can see it below.

Play time is over, prepare to be cleansed of your sins! #DRAGONBALLFighterZ pic.twitter.com/6mHdOA2vlZ — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 24, 2018

Following this post, fans have been clamoring for a release date for Zamasu, as you can see in the sample tweets below.

I NEED HIM NOW!!! — MinimumPaper (@MinimumPaper) April 24, 2018

OMFG TRAILER WHEN?!?!?!?!?!?! — Hunting Hawk🐝 (@HuntingHawk1480) April 24, 2018

Dammit I thought this tweet was for the trailer — Lazarus Norton (@LazarusNorton) April 24, 2018

But with some of the tweets, Bandai Namco has been teasing right back, as you can see below:

Praise his name and he may appear... — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 24, 2018

You give corruption far too much credit, evil does not inform good! 👿 pic.twitter.com/aorzAXPUgV — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 24, 2018

This could indicate that the company might be unleashing a trailer soon if Zamasu continues to get some good social media buzz going. So what are you waiting for? Go on, praise him!

(Well, you don't really have to. Chances are that we'll see a new Fused Zamasu trailer pop up in a few days, with a possible release sometime in May along with some other characters. But, hey, praise him for fun!)

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.