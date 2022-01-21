Banjo-Kazooie Fans are Ecstatic Following the Game’s Nintendo Switch Release

Tonight, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers got the chance to revisit one of the greatest games of the Nintendo 64 era: Banjo-Kazooie! Released on the N64 in 1998, Banjo-Kazooie built-on the 3D platforming of Super Mario 64, while offering a rich world filled with entertaining new characters. Banjo and Kazooie were quickly embraced by the Nintendo faithful, and a sequel was released just two years later. However, the sale of developer Rare Ltd. to Microsoft in 2001 resulted in Banjo and Kazooie becoming Xbox mascots. The characters appeared in 2008’s Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts on Xbox 360, but the pair haven’t received their own title, since.

It’s unclear when Banjo and Kazooie might get their own game again, but clearly Nintendo fans are just happy to see the original game again! Banjo-Kazooie‘s release on Switch has resulted in the game trending on social media, as fans have shared their happiness over the release, and even some images of their original Banjo-Kazooie cartridges! Hopefully, the excitement will convince Microsoft to revisit the series. For many fans, it’s clearly been way too long.

