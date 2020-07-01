Battle Royale Worms Game Announced for PS4, PS5, and PC

Later this year, Team 17 will release Worms Rumble, a radical reinvention of the publisher's beloved franchise. While the series will retain many of the classic elements that fans have come to love over the years, there is one massive departure from the previous games: Worms Rumble will feature real-time battles, for up to 32 players simultaneously. In order to accommodate this change, the movements of the creatures have been significantly sped-up. As a result, the game should have a pretty frantic pace! Like other battle royale games, the title will feature daily challenges, seasonal events, and a plethora of different skins for players to customize their specific Worm.

Team 17 has already confirmed that Worms Rumble will feature cross-play between the three versions of the game. The title will boast three modes: Deathmatch, Last Worm Standing, and Last Squad Standing. Deathmatch will see players competing for the most eliminations, while Last Worm Standing will follow a traditional battle royale structure, where dead means dead. Maps will also have restricted zones, where players will receive damage until they leave. Finally, Last Squad Standing will feature ten teams of 3, and players will be able to revive downed teammates.

Of course, no Worms game would be complete without the franchise's signature weapons, and players can expect to see a number of returning favorites. The Bazooka, Shotgun, and the Holy Hand Grenade have all been confirmed for Worms Rumble, thus far. The game will also feature a number of brand-new weapons, as well.

Overall, it seems like Worms Rumble will be a pretty big departure for the franchise, but it also feels like a franchise perfectly suited for the format. Longtime fans will have to get used to the new pace, but it's clear that Team 17 is intent on maintaining the heart of the franchise. It will be interesting to see whether or not fans embrace the new direction when Worms Rumble arrives later this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Players can sign-up for the game's PC beta right here.

Are you looking forward to Worms Rumble? What do you think about the new direction for the series? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.