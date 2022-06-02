Battlefield 2042 Battle Pass Details Revealed, Pay-to-Win Concerns Addressed

Battlefield 2042’s first official season of content is on the horizon, and with that naturally comes “The Economy of Battlefield 2042,” as Electronic Arts called it, a marketplace where players will be able to purchase different items including a battle pass to therefore earn more gear. EA went over all of that this week in a post prepping players for what to expect from the Season 1 economy before its arrival while also addressing any concerns players might’ve had about pay-to-win interactions.

Battle passes should be common sights in games like this by now, and thankfully, Battlefield 2042’s iteration of this progression route doesn’t seem to be too complicated. You play the game, earn experience and therefore battle pass points, complete a weekly mission or two to earn some more, and make your way through the battle pass. A total of 100 rewards exist in the battle pass, but those won’t be available to everyone.

That’s because Battlefield 2042 will naturally have both a free and premium version of the battle pass. Those who work through the free one will get 30 rewards while premium battle pass owners can acquire a nice even 100. EA described some of these rewards available in both while reassuring players that anything that affects gameplay will be in the free track.

“Gameplay-related unlocks like weapons and Specialists plus other unlocks like Battlefield Currency will be included in the Free Battle Pass tiers, available to all players,” EA said. “30 of the 100 rewards are available to all players as part of the Free Battle Pass. However, the Premium Battle Pass comes with a reward for each of the 100 tiers. Going Premium lets you unlock some truly special skins, Player Card Backgrounds, weapon charms, takedowns, additional Battlefield Currency, and more.”

EA said it hopes to “keep the fight fair for everyone” as players work through this pass, but what if someone doesn’t play enough in a season to even unlock the free tier’s Operators and weapons? The post continued to say that if you miss the content released in any one season, “you can still unlock it at a later stage,” though it wasn’t specified how that’d work.

The Battlefield Currency mentioned before will allow players to buy things directly from the store, but not anything that’d actually give you an edge in the game.

“As mentioned, players will not get a gameplay advantage by spending real-life money – Battlefield Currency can only be spent on things like cosmetic items that won’t give you any unfair edges on the battlefield,” EA said.

Battlefield 2042’s first season of content does not yet have an official release date.