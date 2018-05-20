Battlefield 5 Details Teased By DICE For This Week’s Reveal

The official reveal for Battlefield V is coming up in just a few days and the developers at DICE are expected to spill the beans about what to expect from its latest entry in the series. But that hasn’t stopped the developer from dropping hints in terms of what fans can expect.

The company has been detailing a few things on its Twitter account with a series of cryptic tweets that give us a better idea of what’s to come this Wednesday with the event that will be hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up is a basic “Can you feel it?” sort of tweet to get gamers excited for what’s to come.

The tides of war are changing… can you feel it? The #Battlefield V reveal is less than a week away. Here are V things you can expect to see… — V (@Battlefield) May 19, 2018

But then it starts to break down into detail. For instance, this Battlefield will be in a “new setting,” hinting that we could be going into World War II but in a whole new way.

1. A New Battlefield in a New Setting. It’s a brand-new experience and still everything you love about Battlefield – where every fight is different and brought to life across unexpected theaters of war. — V (@Battlefield) May 19, 2018

Next up, it explains how many members of the team (as well as Noah) will be talking about what the game has to offer.

2. Info Straight from the Developers (and @Trevornoah). Hear from @EA_DICE team members Andreas Morell, Lars Gustavsson, and Daniel Berlin as they fill you in on their #Battlefield V vision. — V (@Battlefield) May 19, 2018

DICE also confirmed that War Stories will be making a return which is sure to rile up a number of fans that loved them in previous games.

3. The Return of War Stories. DICE believes in both all-out multiplayer and single player, and the live reveal will have more info on the returning fan-favorite War Stories. Prepare for untold, compelling narratives in a new setting. — V (@Battlefield) May 19, 2018

But here’s an intriguing tweet that talks about the introduction of new modes into the game along with new “experiences.” Could it be showing off its own version of Battle Royale in just a few days or will it save it for EA Play?

4. New Modes and Experiences. Operations in Battlefield 1 gave you the chance to take on epic journeys across several maps. Will this teamplay-focused experience be in the next Battlefield? You’ll know if you watch the live reveal. — V (@Battlefield) May 19, 2018

Finally, DICE has promised “gameplay changes.” We’re not sure to what extent these will go but there will be some interesting things on the horizon.

V. Gameplay Changes. While we don’t want to scoop our own reveal, you can bet exciting gameplay changes are coming. Let’s just say you might want to avoid blinking during the Battlefield V Live Reveal. Ready for battle? Learn more: https://t.co/kH1xaK98cC — V (@Battlefield) May 19, 2018

The presentation is set to take place on May 23 at 1 PM PDT. We’ll have a live feed set up so you can tune in and see what’s happening. We’ll also recap everything that’s revealed so you can get a better idea of what’s coming your way. You can also find more information on the official Battlefield V page.

Battlefield V will reportedly release later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.