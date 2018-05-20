Gaming

Battlefield 5 Details Teased By DICE For This Week’s Reveal

The official reveal for Battlefield V is coming up in just a few days and the developers at DICE […]

The official reveal for Battlefield V is coming up in just a few days and the developers at DICE are expected to spill the beans about what to expect from its latest entry in the series. But that hasn’t stopped the developer from dropping hints in terms of what fans can expect.

The company has been detailing a few things on its Twitter account with a series of cryptic tweets that give us a better idea of what’s to come this Wednesday with the event that will be hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah.

First up is a basic “Can you feel it?” sort of tweet to get gamers excited for what’s to come.

But then it starts to break down into detail. For instance, this Battlefield will be in a “new setting,” hinting that we could be going into World War II but in a whole new way.

Next up, it explains how many members of the team (as well as Noah) will be talking about what the game has to offer.

DICE also confirmed that War Stories will be making a return which is sure to rile up a number of fans that loved them in previous games.

But here’s an intriguing tweet that talks about the introduction of new modes into the game along with new “experiences.” Could it be showing off its own version of Battle Royale in just a few days or will it save it for EA Play?

Finally, DICE has promised “gameplay changes.” We’re not sure to what extent these will go but there will be some interesting things on the horizon.

The presentation is set to take place on May 23 at 1 PM PDT. We’ll have a live feed set up so you can tune in and see what’s happening. We’ll also recap everything that’s revealed so you can get a better idea of what’s coming your way. You can also find more information on the official Battlefield V page.

Battlefield V will reportedly release later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

