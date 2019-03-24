‘Battlefield V’ Will Get Weekly Experiences for Firestorm, No “Exotic Modes” at Launch

The launch of Battlefield V’s battle royale mode called “Firestorm” is coming soon, but when the new mode launches, there won’t be any “exotic modes” available at first, according to the Firestorm creators. What there will be though is a series of “weekly experiences” and more updates coming after launch, a release strategy that might sound familiar to core Battlefield V players who are by now familiar with EA DICE’s live service model.

Twinfinite reported on Criterion Software’s plans for the Firestorm game mode after speaking to producer Arthur Rohart. Criterion is the developer that’s been working on the Firestorm mode and will continue to do so after it releases this month, and part of that prolonged work will come in the form of those “weekly experiences” and other features like the ability to customize weapons and vehicles.

“The goal is that Firestorm will evolve and be updated over time via Battlefield’s live service,” Rohart told Twinfinite. “So, you can expect weekly experiences, as well as continuous quality of life improvements, class play, weapon and vehicle customization and progression/leaderboards being rolled out over time. However, there won’t be any ‘exotic modes’ at launch.”

Battle royale games and modes occasionally feature different game modes that change up the rules temporarily, Fortnite perhaps being the best example of this, which seems to be what Rohart is referring to when saying “exotic modes.” What the “weekly experiences” will be remains to be seen, but that feature was also previewed in the content roadmap that EA DICE released recently. The roadmap gave an overview of what’s coming in the next few months and listed “weekly rewards including 6 weapons” as a feature for Chapter 3.

Part of those plans to build on Firestorm after launch was mentioned in the roadmap that’s found here. In that roadmap, it was said that a two-player version of Firestorm will be available for a short while next month.

“Note that Firestorm will be improved and expanded after launch for all Battlefield V players as part of Tides of War; Duo play, for instance, is coming for a limited time in April,” the content roadmap said.

Battlefield V’s new Chapter with the Firestorm game mode is scheduled to begin on March 28th.

