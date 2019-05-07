Battlefield V Is Getting Private Games

Private matches are coming to Battlefield V after the summer, EA DICE confirmed on Tuesday. The new feature is the product of a rebranding of the Rented Server Program Battlefield players might already be familiar with. What EA DICE calls the RPS program will now be referred to as “Private Games,” the developer said, and these private matches will be available to all Battlefield V players when the feature launches.

The Community Broadcast post which announced the upcoming feature didn’t give a specific date for the Private Games feature but confirmed it’ll be out after the summer. It also looks like there will be premium features associated with these Private Games since the post specified that the “base level of Private Games tools” will be free. Ahead of the feature’s release, the post gave an idea of what to expect from Private Games.

Our community has been asking for a Rented Server Program for #BattlefieldV. Today we’re announcing details of the next evolution of RSP, which we call Private Games: https://t.co/2KGVCToHPw

✅ Coming after this summer

✅ Available for all players

✅ Base level of tools for FREE pic.twitter.com/GhuzzWA36x — #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) May 7, 2019

“Private Games will grant you the ability to create your own Battlefield V server, directly from within the main menu, or through a browser via a new web service that we’re creating,” the developers said. “The servers that you create will remain online while there are people playing on it. If no one is active on the server, it goes away. But don’t worry! With the server configs saved locally, the ability to quickly start a new Private Game or switch between various server setups will be available.”

A list of the “must-haves” that comprise the basic functions of the Private Games was shared with some essentials included in it. Those using Private Games will be able to create their matches and set names and descriptions for the servers and can also protect them with passwords. Variables like available maps, modes, weapons, vehicles, and other mechanics like friendly fire and respawn timers can also be adjusted.

More updates on the Private Games are said to come later both in terms of info on them and the options contained within the feature.

