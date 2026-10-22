Battlefield 7 Is Reportedly in the Works, But Don’t Expect It Soon

A new report has claimed that the next entry in the Battlefield series, presumably Battlefield 7, is currently in the works. Upon its release last year, Battlefield 6 ended up being hugely successful for Electronic Arts. Not only was it one of the best-selling games of 2026, but it ended up being a huge win for the Battlefield franchise following the disappointing response to Battlefield 2042. As a result, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a follow-up to Battlefield 6 would arrive in the future, but we now have insight into when it might see the light of day.

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According to Insider Gaming, the next Battlefield game is said to be early in its development. The publication speculates that Battlefield 7, or whatever the name of this new installment might be, wouldn’t arrive until late 2028 at the absolute earliest. This would represent a three-year gap between Battlefield entries, which would be one year shorter than the gap between Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield 6.

Outside of Battlefield, recent reports have also indicated that EA has recently greenlit Star Wars Battlefront 3, which is jointly being developed by DICE and Respawn Entertainment. While DICE has historically worked on the Battlefield series as well, the studio’s new focus on Battlefront 3 isn’t said to be conflicting with that of Battlefield 7.

Although Battlefield 7 might be the most logical title for the next game in the first-person shooter series, EA and Battlefield Studios could opt to go in a very different direction. Battlefield 1 notoriously took the series to the era of World War I, while Battlefield V brought the franchise back to its World War II roots. The Battlefield saga has also gone to the near or far future plenty of times as well, which makes this a distinct possibility.

Given the popularity of Battlefield 6, though, it seems unlikely that EA’s next game in the series wouldn’t again be centered around modern warfare. Having Battlefield 7 be more or less a direct follow-up to BF6 would allow Battlefield Studios to build off of everything that it crafted in the latest installment in the series, which would allow it to naturally carry the momentum it has built forward. Such a release strategy worked well for EA previously with the jump from Battlefield 3 to Battlefield 4, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the publisher once again do something similar.

What are you hoping to see from the next game in the Battlefield series? And when do you think it will actually end up releasing? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments.