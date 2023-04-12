Battlefield 2042 Gets New Quality of Life Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Electronic Arts and developer DICE have today pushed live a new quality of life update for the multiplayer shooter Battlefield 2042. This past week, EA revealed that it would soon be releasing a new patch for the game that would finally bring about a chat feature that some players have been asking to have implemented since launch. And while it's been a long time coming, that addition to the game is now finally live.

Available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms at this moment, the newest update for Battlefield 2042 most prominently adds All Chat to the title. This means that players will now be able to communicate will also members of the opposing team within a given match. By default, All Chat will remain off, but players can toggle it on in the game's settings. Outside of this new addition, DICE has also made some other minor improvements to BF2042 that most players likely won't find too noticeable.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new Battlefield 2042 update attached down below.

Changelog

Chat Improvements

All-Chat functionality is now available. You can once again congratulate the other team for dancing on top of your downed body.

All-Chat will be turned off by default when this update goes live. If you wish to partake in friendly chatter with the opposing team then you'll need to turn this feature on via Options > Display > HUD General > Chat Section.

Resolved an issue for console players that were unable to assign an input to Chat Visibility.

You will now be able to assign an input via Options > Controller > Edit Controller Mapping > Menu

General Improvements