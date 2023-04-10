Battlefield 2042 Adding Classic Multiplayer Feature in New Update

A classic multiplayer feature that has been seen in numerous online games is finally slated to come to Battlefield 2042 in its next update. Over the past month, Electronic Arts and DICE have seen a major resurgence with the latest Battlefield installment. Following Battlefield 2042's addition to PlayStation Plus and the launch of Season 4, the multiplayer shooter has finally found its footing. And while it remains to be seen if it can keep up this momentum, DICE is preparing to add a component that some fans might love.

Rolling out as part of a new update this coming week, Battlefield 2042 is set to finally add All Chat. If you're not familiar with All Chat, this feature will let players on each team chat with everyone at a single game. By default, All Chat will be turned off, which means that those who want to use it will have to activate it manually from the settings menu. Many older online shooters used to implement All Chat as a standard, but in recent years, newer games have gone to using other forms of in-game communication.

When it comes to what else will be added to Battlefield 2042 in this new update, well, we still don't know. DICE has said that patch version 4.1.1 for Battlefield 2042 will merely be a "quality of life update." As such, it seems like most of what will be coming to Battlefield 2042 this week won't be drastic and will likely just look to further fix various bugs and other issues that players have been spotting.

At this point in time, Battlefield 2042 is in the midst of Season 4, which is set to run until this June. If you'd like to check the game out for yourself, it's currently available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Have you been playing Battlefield 2042 for yourself lately? And if so, what do you think about this new chat feature that will be coming soon? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.