Battlefield Mobile Beta Launches in Select Regions

Those waiting for Battlefield Mobile to be playable in its beta form may finally have the chance to try it out now that it's launched tests in select regions. The mobile take on the Battlefield series launched in The Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore as of this week with developer Industrial Toys and Electronic Arts saying that more regions will be added to the tests soon, so if you're not able to play right now, that may change in the near future.

These sorts of regional tests are common for mobile games, so it shouldn't be much of a surprise to see that this game's beta is only available in select areas right now. In addition to being limited by region, it's also limited only to the Android platform and isn't on iOS which, again, isn't uncommon at all in terms of mobile betas.

For those who've enjoyed Battlefield in the past but perhaps were not enamored with the most recent entry, Battlefield 2042, you may find yourself enjoying this game given that it's a Battlefield take from a different developer. Industrial Toys addressed that in the FAQ associated with the beta while also offering insights into the plans for the content included in the test.

"The game is still in development and the team is working to ensure Battlefield Mobile truly feels like Battlefield at its core," the FAQ said. "The Battlefield Mobile Open Beta will include staple modes such as Conquest and Rush. Fans can also see Battlefield Mobile's versions of beloved maps like Battlefield 3's Noshahr Canals and Grand Bazaar and can expect to commandeer vehicles such as tanks. If you're new to the series, fear not, the Open Beta will feature a tutorial to help you learn the basics of the battlefield."

The Battlefield Mobile game does not yet a full release date at this time, but the tests will be going on for a while to give people time to try it out as more regions are added. Industrial Toys cautioned players that progress may be reset periodically throughout the course of the beta, so don't get too attached to whatever you've unlocked.