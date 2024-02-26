New Battlefield Update Is Not the New Fans Wanted About the Future of the Series

A new Battlefield update out of EA is not the news any wanted to hear about the future of the series. The update itself isn't an officially communicated update from EA PR or marketing, but rather the update comes from Marcus Lehto and his X page. For those unfamiliar with this name, he is one of the co-creators of the Halo franchise who founded Ridgeline Games in 2021. The studio, which was based out of Seattle, was created to work on future single-player Battlefield experiences.

Lehto is obviously an important member of this team and the type of senior-level talent that is next to impossible replace in the current market without breaking serious bank. He has not officially announced he is leaving behind the studio he founded, but he is removed all references to Battlefield and EA from his socials, which only ever indicates one thing.

It is possible Lehto is leaving because a better opportunity has arisen or maybe to take time off. There are a variety of reasons that don't include drama, turmoil, and development issues. These are the most likely implications though, especially given how quiet this has all gone down.

Seems like @game_fabricator has left EA, removing all references of battlefield from his bio, problems are starting already? pic.twitter.com/kqzsWCnTl6 — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) February 24, 2024

Lehto was not only obviously important to Ridgeline Games and what it was doing -- which was making single-player Battlefield experiences -- but he is a senior level talent EA won't be able to replace easily. This on its own -- not taking into consideration any deeper issues -- is worrying news for Battlefield fans. It could also indicate a change in direction for the studio, aka EA pivoting away from funding single-player experiences in the franchise. Unfortunately, all we have is lots of speculation, and at the moment of writing this, no comment from EA or Lehto on what the heck is going on and what the future of Ridgeline Games is. To this end, if there any more updates to the situation, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

