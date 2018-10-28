‘Battlefield V:’ Here’s How You Can Play Early

While Battlefield V's official release date isn't until the later part of November, Electronic Arts has a number of options available when it comes to playing it a little bit earlier.

The team at DICE have broken down the various options in a new blog post, meaning you could be playing the game as soon as November 9 -- 11 days before its release.

First off, if you have a PC, you can gain access to the full game release starting on the 9th, through the Origin Access Premier program. "Want to skip the trials and barriers and get right to all-out war as soon as possible? One of the best ways to play Battlefield V early is with Origin Access Premier for PC. Not only will you get to play the full game first, but you'll also score all the Deluxe Edition extras like five Sets of Paratrooper Outfits and the chance to take on Special Assignments and Starter Assignments, 20 weekly Airlifts, the Firestorm Ranger Set, one additional Special Soldier Set, and immediate access to five Battlefield 1 Weapons," the company noted in its post. You can visit this page if you want to join.

You can also access a ten-hour trial for the game if you're a member of the Origin Access program, which you can also sign up to above.

Meanwhile, on Xbox One, a ten-hour play trial will be available on November, with "all multiplayer modes and maps" on hand for access, as well as the Prologue and Under No Flag single player War Story. The team has noted that if you purchase the game after your trial, all your progress will carry over.

Finally, if you pre-order the Battlefield V Deluxe Edition on either Xbox One or PlayStation 4, you'll have access to the full game, as well as the following goodies:

Five Sets of Paratrooper Outfits plus a sixth Set with your pre-order

The chance to take on Special Assignments and Starter Assignments to test your skills and earn rewards

20 weekly Airlifts with vital supplies and customization items

The Firestorm Ranger Set

Immediate access to five Battlefield 1 Weapons

So if you want to play early, take a look at these options and jump into the battle!

Battlefield V will release on November 20 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.