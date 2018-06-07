Battlefield V Posts New Teaser Clip Ahead of E3 2018

We’re just two days away from the biggest event in gaming of the year, and the E3 2018 hype is only just beginning. Ahead of their E3 showcase during this year’s EA Play, DICE just can’t help themselves when it comes to showing off those Battlefield V teasers. The latest little video clip goes hand in hand with a previous reveal centering around the new Airborne Mode.

“Say hello to Airborne: a new Battlefield V mode where you’ll parachute into the battlefield and work with your squad to destroy enemy artillery, or defend them and make sure the threat from above is dealt with,” DICE teased earlier this week before the latest clip arrived seen above! Drop down, squad up and take out the enemy with a ferocious efficiency.

Not much else about the new Airborne Mode is known at the time, but we do know that the game will be playable at the EA Play event this weekend! Not only that, but we’re expected to get even more gameplay footage as well as brand new info!

In other Battlefield V news, DICE is doing away with how they usually handle their post-launch services. EA tells us, “Tides of War is DICE’s new approach to live services, where players will set out on an epic journey with their Company in unexpected battles throughout World War 2. There will be no premium pass, all players will have access to the same maps and modes, keeping the community unified as they progress through Battlefield V. In Tides of War, their journey through World War 2 will grow through themed experiences that will include events and all-new ways to play like Grand Operations, while also unlocking the latest themed rewards such as weapons and vehicles to further shape their Company.”

Battlefield V will be launching for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 19th. For Xbox One X owners, you’re in for the ride of your life as DICE boasts that the latest FPS was made for the beast of a console from Microsoft!

EA Play kicks off on June 9th at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California!