Rumor: Battlefield WWII Details Revealed in Massive New Leak

A few days ago, we reported on a story that DICE’s next Battlefield game could be a follow-up to its Bad Company series which would be a welcome return for the sub-franchise. Today however, some new details have emerged, suggesting that DICE’s unnamed Battlefield WWII game will take a much different approach.

A new video, which you can see above, has appeared online, posted by a YouTuber named Drakesen. In it, he provides the first details on what we could expect from the WWII project, which Newsweek has summarized below.

Factions: There are seven factions including Great Britain, the United States, Free French, Third Reich, Kingdom Of Italy, USSR and Imperial Japan.

Maps: The retail game will launch with 10 maps with one free map arriving shortly thereafter.

DLC: Will work through a Premium Pass like always. Subject of DLC has not been decided.

Combat: Skill plays a bigger role with the removal of random bullet deviation found in Battlefield 1.

Attachments: They return for Battlefield V. Options include suppressors, sights, scopes and more.

Four Classes: Assault (a medic with AR weapons), Support (LMGs, ammo access), Recon (Bolt actions for long range) and Engineer (SMGs, anti-tank weapons).

All-Kit Weapons: Some weapons will work for all classes like the M1 Garand.

Elite Classes & Behemoths Return

Customization: Cosmetic skins make their debut. They offer different combinations of headwear, footwear and camo. Skins will be sold as a cosmetic microtransaction.

Vehicles: Vehicles will function similar to Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4. They require skillful operation and include tanks, Jeeps, planes and more. Like soldiers, vehicles can also be customized with cosmetics.

Modes: Operations return and Incursions will be available at launch

Release Details: The game will be revealed in May with a beta in August and release in October.

Some of these features would be welcome, including the return of Elite Classes and Behemoths, as well as various classes, vehicles and much more.

But you’ll want to take all of this with a grain of salt. First of all, Drakesen’s video is not very popular to say the least, as it has nearly as many dislikes as it has likes.

Secondly, EA hasn’t officially said a word about what’s happening next in the world of Battlefield. News could drop with an early reveal this month, in an effort to build up excitement for its EA Play event prior to E3. But more than likely, we’ll see the reveal at that event, confirming whether we’ll be seeing Battlefield V, Battlefield WWII or Bad Company 3.

Whatever it is, EA has something huge planned, and considering DICE’s record in games over the past few years, it’s sure to be innovative and fun.

The next Battlefield game will reportedly release later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.