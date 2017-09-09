Bayonetta 3 Teased Yet Again – “Wait for Bayo3,” Says Creator Hideki Kamiya

Another day, another Bayonetta 3 teaser. It’s been three years since the last Bayonetta title released on the Wii-U and those waiting with bated breath have been looking for any and all signs towards an official confirmation. With one simple tweet, hope once again soared.

Platinum Games’ Hideki Kayima sort of revealed the existence of the third installment (maybe?) when he sent out one simple response to a fan when asked about the game’s lore: “Wait until Bayo3.” So, yes, granted it isn’t an official press release but it does promote speculation as to why he would say that if it wasn’t already in progress. It could have been a sassy response, but that’s not really Kayima’s style.

Bayonetta 3 has been in talks for awhile now and it isn’t the first time signs have pointed to a ‘yes’. From the team’s discussion about Bayonetta needing a change in style, to talk of an all new protagonist all together – the next step in the franchise seems to definitely be on the table.

Wait till Bayo3. RT @koldspaghettio Is there an actual name for the world of chaos, like inferno and paradiso? Like Gaia, or something like — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) September 6, 2017

Because this is all still speculatory at this point, it’s unsure as to what the future of Bayonetta will bring or what kind of exclusivity it will have. Bayonetta 2 was soley for the Wii U, so it’s possible that the third will continue on that route by returning specifically to the Nintendo Switch. Only time will tell, however – since we still don’t have a solid confirmation from the developing team.

It is definitely possible that Kamiya is waiting for any real news to be revealed at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show, which he himself has been talking about for awhile now. We might finally be getting our Bayonetta 3 reveal that so many are hoping for!