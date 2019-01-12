‘Beat Saber’ DLC Is Coming Soon With Next Packs Arriving “Much Quicker”

Beat Games said Beat Saber’s first DLC pack is being ported to the game soon with future DLC expected to be released “much quicker.”

The information about the Beat Saber’s first highly-anticipated DLC came from the game’s official account where a reply revealed that the first DLC release is b

eing wrapped up now. Beat Games, the studio behind the virtual reality game which lets players chop away at incoming blocks to the beat of different songs, said the time between the game’s PlayStation release in November and the first DLC pack has to do with a lack of experience when it comes to adding songs to the PlayStation VR version of the game.

We’re finishing the levels for the 1st music pack and will be porting the pack to the game soon. The 1st music pack is from the tech side the most challenging for us because we don’t have experience with adding songs to PS VR. Second and any further pack will be much quicker. 🙂 — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) January 9, 2019

As the Twitter user who initially posed the question mentioned, the lack of DLC on the PC version of the game hasn’t been as much of a problem for those players, but PSVR owners have been eagerly waiting on the DLC for some time. The difference between those two platforms is that the PC version supports custom songs, so players can essentially create any track they want using that feature. The same isn’t possible on the PSVR, so those players must wait for official DLC releases.

Future releases like those won’t take as long though, as Beat Games pointed out. With the experience gained from releasing the first DLC, the next few packs will move quicker. Beat Games previously stated that three DLC packs would be released with 10 songs in each, all of those packs going for around $10 apiece.

Beat Games has also already shown that it’s willing to add songs to Beat Saber for free, the first example of that being League of Legends’ song called “POP/STARS” which is sung by a fictional K-pop group called K/DA. Beat Saber added the song as a free track with four different difficulty levels, so there’s a chance another collaboration could happen in the future between Beat Games and different entities.

There’s no other release timing info for the DLC other than “soon,” nor is there an ETA for the release of Expert+ difficulty on the PSVR version, Beat Games said.