This ‘Apex Legends’ Wraith Cosplay Brings the Legend to Life

Apex Legends has taken the battle royale world by storm and it’s easy to see why Respawn’s free-to-play title is such a hit. With a variety of intriguing characters to choose from, a diverse map, and one hell of an intro, this is one BR game we’d love to see go far. But, it’s still a new title which means fresh excitement that the cosplay community is already feeling in full force.

This Polish cosplayer goes by the name ‘Star Nacho Cosplay’ and she’s an incredibly talented craftsman that definitely deserves the community’s attention. From Blizzard, to BioWare, to taking on the mythology from whence Kratos came – this woman knows how to make the character she sets her sights on come to life in such a way that you’d have to pinch yourself to remember it’s not real.

Like her work? You can see even more of her talent on her Instagram right here, as well as her Ko-Fi page to help support even more of creative endeavors!

“Wraith is a whirlwind fighter, able to execute swift and deadly attacks and manipulate spacetime by opening rifts in the fabric of reality — but she has no idea how she got that way,” describes Respawn regarding this particular Legend. “Years ago, she woke up in an IMC Detention Facility for the Mentally Ill with no memory of her life before. She also began hearing a distant voice whispering in her mind that would keep her awake for days on end. Despite nearly driving her insane, once she started to listen and trust it, the voice helped her harness her newfound power of void manipulation and escape the facility.”

Want even more cosplay gold? You check out our Community Hub here to see amazing cosplays come to life from fans of games, movies, television shows, and more! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

